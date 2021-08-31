Thomas Mallows, BBC Sport

A right-back, a right-back! My kingdom for a right-back!

Everton have needed to sign a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman for at least three years now and that position remains a priority before the transfer deadline.

Any other business is likely to be tied to the futures of James Rodriguez and Moise Kean, with manager Rafael Benitez admitting the club’s transfer activity is constrained by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Kean's switch to Juventus has already been confirmed by the Italian giants this morning - but will Rodriguez now follow?

If both do leave then that will belatedly free up some funds for new faces elsewhere, with a new right winger, attacking midfielder and back-up striker on the wanted list.