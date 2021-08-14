Leicester v Wolves: Confirmed team news

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers resists the temptation to include any of his summer signings, with Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare both on the bench.

Ayoze Perez starts, providing support to Jamie Vardy in attack, with Daniel Amartey also included as Caglar Soyuncu's centre-back partner.

Luke Thomas starts at left-back.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Perez, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Vestergaard, Albrighton, Ward, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Daka, Soumare.

New Wolves boss Bruno Lage's first competitive starting XI sees the return of striker Raul Jimenez, starting his first game since fracturing his skull at Arsenal last November.

There is also a debut for goalkeeper Jose Sa and winger Francisco Trincao.

There is a healthy presence of young players on the bench, including 19-year-old midfielder Luke Cundle, 18-year-old defender Christian Marques and 18-year-old midfielder Chem Campbell.

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Hoever, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Marcal, Traore, Jimenez, Trincao.

Subs: Ait Nouri, Silva, Gibbs-White, Ruddy, Nelson Semedo, Dendoncker, Cundle, Marques, Campbell.