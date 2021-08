Watford's summer ins and outs

Happy with Watford's summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of the Hornets' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Kwadwo Baah (Rochdale), Mattie Pollock (Grimsby), Imran Louza (Nantes), Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough, free), Danny Rose (Spurs, free), Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge), Dapo Mebude (Rangers), Peter Etebo (Stoke City, loan), Joshua King (Free), Vincent Angelini (Free), Josh O’Brien, James Morris (Southampton), Juraj Kucka (Parma Calcio)

Outs: Achraf Lazaar (released), Carlos Sanchez (released), Jerome Sinclair (released), Mamadou M’Baye (released), Ben Wilmot (Stoke), Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese, loan), Adalberto Penaranda (Las Palmas, loan), Tiago Cukur (Doncaster, loan), Myles Roberts (Concord Rangers, loan), Adam Parkes (Dover, loan), Daniel Phillips (Gillingham, loan), Alfie Marriott (Kings Langley, loan), Dapo Mebude (Wimbledon, loan), Dante Baptiste (Farnborough, loan), Pontus Dahlberg (Doncaster, loan), Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest, loan)

