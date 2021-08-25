On this day in 2004, Arsene Wenger's Arsenal set a new English top flight record of going 43 matches unbeaten as they defeated Blackburn Rovers at Highbury.

Thierry Henry got the scoring under way against Blackburn, before Gilberto and Jose Antonio Reyes secured a 3-0 win.

In fact, they went even further - as between May 2003 and October 2004, Arsenal went a total of 49 Premier League games unbeaten, during which their famous 'Invincibles' team played through the whole of the 2003-04 league campaign without suffering a single loss.