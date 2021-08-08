Andy Robertson was forced off with an ankle injury during Liverpool's 1-1 pre-season draw against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on Sunday.

The left-back went over on his right ankle while attempting to block a cross shortly before half-time and had to be helped from the field by the medical team.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the game that Robertson will have a scan on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Diogo Jota converted Sadio Mane's pass to give the Reds the lead in the first half, but winger Alejandro Berenguer levelled after the break to earn Bilbao a draw.

Virgil van Dijk played 72 minutes as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.