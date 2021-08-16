Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

All the talk pre-match surrounded Harry Kane and his future, but it was strike partner Son Heung-min who once again delivered the goods for Tottenham.

Nuno Espirito Santo was able to stamp his identity on Spurs in his first match in charge.

They survived early pressure from City but remained a constant threat on the counter-attack.

Hesitancy to shoot in the first half was rectified after the break and Son took his goal well to deliver the ultimate blow.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has proven to be a difficult place for Pep Guardiola's side and this opening weekend result will have given Spurs a huge boost amid uncertainty on the future of their star striker.