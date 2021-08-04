Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe is attracting interest from Aston Villa, who are hoping to tie up a deal for the 23-year-old defender. Tuanzebe previously spent time on loan at Villa Park and helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Meanwhile, West Ham believe they only have a 10% chance of re-signing Manchester United and England international Jesse Lingard. The 28-year-old, whose Old Trafford contract runs out next summer, is back in pre-season training with the Red Devils. (Sky Sports)

