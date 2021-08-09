Crystal Palace's summer ins and outs

Happy with Crystal Palace's summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of the Eagles' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Jacob Montes (Georgetown Uni.), Michael Olise (Reading), Remi Matthews (Free), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), Joachim Andersen (Lyon), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea, loan), Nathaniel Clyne (Free)

Outs: Sion Spence (Bristol Rovers, loan), Stephen Henderson (released), Wayne Hennessey (Burnley), Andros Townsend (Everton), Mamadou Sakho (Montpellier, free), Patrick van Aanholt (released), Jacob Montes (Waasland-Beveren, loan), Gary Cahill (released), James McCarthy (Celtic)

