Norwich played five friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against Newcastle.

Here are the Canaries' pre-season friendly results in full:

16 July: King's Lynn Town 1-3 Norwich (The Walks)

20 July: Norwich 1-0 Lincoln City (Lotus Training Centre)

23 July: Norwich 2-0 Huddersfield Town (Lotus Training Centre)

28 July: Coventry City v Norwich (Technique Stadium) (cancelled)

31 July: Sheffield United v Norwich (Bramall Lane) (cancelled)

3 August: Norwich 5-0 Gillingham (Carrow Road)

7 August: Newcastle 3-0 Norwich (St James's Park)