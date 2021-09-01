With the summer transfer window now closed, here's the full rundown of Arsenal's comings and goings:

Ins: Nuno Tavares (Benfica), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht), Mika Biereth (Fulham), Ben White (Brighton), Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheff Utd), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna)

Outs: David Luiz (released), Levi Laing (released), Joseph Olowu (released), Luke Plange (released), Jason Sraha (released), Trae Coyle (Lausanne–Sport), Zech Medley (KV Oostende), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff), Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart, loan), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, loan), Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford), Ben Sheaf (Coventry), Matt Smith (Doncaster, loan), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille, loan), William Saliba (Marseille, loan), Nikolaj Moller (Viktoria Koln, loan) Deyan Iliev (SKF Sered, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Blackpool, loan), Harry Clarke (Ross County, loan), Tolaji Bola (Rotherham), Jordi Osei-Tutu (Nottingham Forest, loan), Joe Willock (Newcastle United), Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina, loan), Miguel Azeez (Portsmouth, loan), Willian (Corinthians), Reiss Nelson (Feyenoord, loan), Alex Runarsson (OH Leuven, loan), Hector Bellerin (Real Betis, loan), Jonathan Dinzeyi (Carlisle United, loan)