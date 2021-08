David Moyes could not have asked for a much better start to the campaign.

Two games, two wins and eight goals scored.

It all means West Ham lead the way in the Premier League, though of course it remains very early days. They are joined by Chelsea, Liverpool, Brighton and Tottenham on maximum points.

Next up, it's winless Crystal Palace at home as the Hammers aim to reach the first international break of the season with a 100% record.