Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, would prefer to explore options with Arsenal rather than Roma, who are keen on the 23-year-old striker and offering guaranteed playing time, the number nine shirt and a £4m salary. (Mail)

Sassuolo's 23-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who had been strongly linked with Arsenal, is set to join Juventus. (Goal)

The Gunners are about to confirm the signing of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, in a £27m deal. (Express)

They also have their eye on 23-year-old Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, although it is suggested they would prefer to sign Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard, 22. (ESPN)

Meanwhile, Barcelona's 32-year-old Brazil goalkeeper Neto could make a permanent move to the Gunners this summer, but a loan deal is also a possibility. (Athletic - subscription required)

