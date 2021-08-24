EFL Cup: Munoz wants players to stake claim for league place

Watford host Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace in an all-Premier League Carabao Cup second round tie on Tuesday (19:45 BST).

It's one win and one defeat for Xisco Munoz's promoted side in the league, and the Spaniard is preparing his side for "a Premier League game, but with no points".

“For me I have a huge respect for the Carabao Cup," Munoz said. " The Carabao Cup is important for us. It’s important to understand that whoever plays gives all their best and 100 per cent.

"Now is the moment for all the players in the squad to try to give their best in the situation. This is the moment to come in to the first team and be solid and to show everyone, ‘I want to play and put me in the game against Tottenham’."

Munoz confirmed summer signing Danny Rose will feature against Palace, while Cucho Hernandez "is ready and he could play" according to the Watford boss.