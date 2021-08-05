Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The pattern in previous summers has been for Leicester to sell one of their big-name players - with Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell leaving in the past three years.

There has been speculation this time around James Maddison, with Arsenal showing interest in the 24-year-old midfielder, who struggled with injury last season and missed out on a place in England's Euro 2020 squad.

But Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday: "I believe he will stay. There is clearly gossip and speculation at this time of year, but James has been working very hard in training and is an important member of our squad.

"Hopefully this year he can show the real top player that he is."