Smith on injuries, transfers & Brentford
- Published
Rob Gurney, BBC Radio WM
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match at home to his former club Brentford.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Forward Ollie Watkins is back in training today - if he comes through he’ll be involved against Brentford tomorrow;
It is too early for Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore to be ready on Saturday;
The club are looking at Cameron Archer staying rather than going out on loan after his hat-trick at Barrow in the Carabao Cup. Villa will review that situation in January;
Smith says Villa are “pretty much done” in this transfer window. He confirmed Wesley is having a medical with “a club”- widely reported as Brugge - ahead of a loan move;
The Aston Villa boss understands the Premier League’s decision on stopping players going to Red List countries on international duty;
He hails the “remarkable” progress of Brentford under the ownership of Matthew Benham, and that of Thomas Frank, who Smith took to the club as his assistant.