Norwich City's Greek winger Christos Tzolis could be handed a Premier League debut after a stunning display in the EFL Cup win over Bournemouth.

Full-back Sam Byram and midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta remain sidelined.

Leicester City left-back Ryan Bertrand is in contention after recovering from Covid-19.

Defender Jannik Vestergaard remains out with a knee injury, while Ayoze Perez begins a three-match ban.

