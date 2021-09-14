BBC Sport

Everton v Burnley: The pick of the stats

  • Everton have won two league games in a row in which they have conceded the first goal (also against Southampton) - after only doing so twice in their previous 59 such matches.

  • Ben Mee made his 200th Premier League appearance for Burnley on Monday, becoming the first player to reach this milestone for the Clarets.

  • Andros Townsend scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time since May 2019 - for Crystal Palace against Cardiff - while Everton became the fifth side he has scored for in the competition.

