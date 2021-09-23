Arsenal v Tottenham - Last time out

Arsenal host Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the north London rivals last met in the top flight?

What didn't happen is the question: the Gunners came from behind to win a feisty derby 2-1 in a drama-filled March encounter that will be chiefly remembered for the contribution of one man - Tottenham's Erik Lamela.

The Argentine, on as an early substitute for the injured Son Heung-min, curved home a jaw-dropping rabona finish from just inside the box to give Spurs the lead against the run of play.

Arsenal, who had left out star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for arriving late for the game, had dominated to that point with both Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares hitting the woodwork.

However, they levelled on the stroke of half-time through Martin Odegaard and took the lead with a controversial penalty as Davinson Sanchez was adjudged to have fouled Alexandre Lacazette, who scored from the spot.

Lamela was then sent off for a second yellow card after a clash with Kieran Tierney but Spurs almost rescued a point in stoppage time as Harry Kane's free-kick hit the post and Gabriel headed Sanchez's rebound effort off the line.