A trip across the Pennines

Leeds continue their quest for a top-half finish when they visit Burnley in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. It's the 60th league meeting between the sides.

- Burnley could win four consecutive home league matches against Leeds for the first time.

- However, Leeds are vying to earn an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight victory in this fixture.

- Leeds won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December and are looking to complete their first league double over Burnley since the 2011-12 Championship season.