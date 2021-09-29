Burnley v Norwich: Head-to-head stats
Burnley have only lost one of their past 11 league meetings with Norwich - eight wins, two draws - winning both of their Premier League games against the Canaries.
In their league history, Norwich have won just one of their 18 away games against Burnley - three draws, 14 defeats - losing each of the past six in a row at Turf Moor since a 5-3 victory in April 2004.
None of the 43 meetings between Burnley and Norwich in all competitions has finished 0-0 – it’s the most either side has ever faced an opponent without having a single goalless draw in their respective histories.