A draw that felt like a win

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

"Wow".

The one word answer from Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter when asked to describe the scenes at the end of the game.

It was just a draw but as midfielder Adam Lallana said, it felt like a win.

It wasn’t one for the purist but had all the ingredients of a match played out amid bitter rivalry. With the fans back for this fixture for the first time since lockdown the supporters played their part too.

The Seagulls were missing their talisman Yves Bissouma and it showed.

Palace had the upper hand and there weren’t too many complaints about the penalty. Wilfred Zaha taunted the travelling supporters when he tucked it away but it was down to Neal Maupay to have the last laugh. A composed finish to lob the keeper prompted the Frenchman to mimic the same celebration. The pushing and shoving ensued on and off the pitch as the game ended with a few unsavoury scenes near the tunnel.

Maupay now has four goals from his six Premier League games and after all the talk of the need for a new striker it is the 25-year-old dominating many of the headlines for the club. He has a menace on the pitch but off it he appears as calm as his finish to equalise.

"It’s only a game," he said to me afterwards. It’s a game he likes playing.

The cacophony is over but this game will be another reason why this often misunderstood hostility continues.