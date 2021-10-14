Tricksters, mavericks, risk takers, brilliant ball control, ridiculous skills - what makes someone a baller? According to Micah Richards, it's "all about the sauce".

The subject of Premier League ballers was discussed by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Richards in the latest Match of The Day: Top 10 podcast.

Ranked second by Shearer and fourth by Richards is former Southampton player Matt le Tissier, who made 368 appearances for Saints between 1986-2002 and was the first midfielder to score 100 Premier League goals.

Shearer: "To me, a baller is also someone who scores outrageous goals from all sorts of angles. Unbelievable skill, flicking it on to your chest, banging goals in from 30 yards. Someone who does a bit of everything, great technique, running with the ball, left foot and right foot, can beat people and do tricks.

"Le Tissier could do all of those things. He didn't care a jot whether he lost the ball. It was all natural - and as for his goals... flicks, tricks, chests, volleys - you name it."

