Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had questioned why they hadn't been awarded penalty kicks in their last two games against West Ham, but this time they only had themselves to blame after Aston Villa recorded a first win at Old Trafford since 2009.

United managed 28 shots, but only four on target - with Bruno Fernandes blazing a stoppage time penalty over the crossbar and into the Stretford End.

Solskjaer questioned the goal, suggesting Ollie Watkins had impeded David de Gea and should have been deemed offside for Kortney Hause's header.

In reality Villa, who had won only one of 43 matches against United, were good value for their win, having asked questions of the home side even before Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire came off through injury.

It's now three defeats in four for United and more worryingly just one clean sheet in their last 16 matches, as well as two games without a goal.