Henderson on qualification, unbeaten run & Suarez
- Published
Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside
Jordan Henderson has also been previewing the Reds’ match against Atletico Madrid, alongside Jurgen Klopp.
Here are the key lines from the Liverpool captain:
He says achieving qualification to the knock-out stages if they win tomorrow "would be a big achievement" to progress early from the group with two games to go. He says, ultimately, the main focus is on the performance;
On Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season in league and cup, Henderson says it’s been a "decent" start. He says there’s still things they want to improve on but that’s always the case and hopefully they can keep progressing as the season goes on;
On facing a Diego Simeone side, Henderson says it will "always be tough against Atletico." He says they have "quality players" and work very hard as a team;
On facing his former team-mate Luis Suarez, Henderson says "there are lots of challenges" to consider when playing against the forward. He says the Uruguayan is a "world class player" and will "cause any team problems." He adds that he thinks the crowd will show appreciation for Suarez at Anfield and says "it would be nice" for the striker to get a nice reception from the fans.