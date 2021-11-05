BBC Sport

Jones on Howe speculation and injuries

Published

Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Graeme Jones has been speaking to the media before Newcastle’s trip to Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from Newcastle’s interim boss:

  • Jones confirmed he will take charge of the team at Brighton this weekend;

  • On the expected appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach, he said: "One thing I’ve learned from this week is to wait and see. Until things are signed, it’s speculation – and that’s where we are";

  • However, he has "crossed paths with Eddie many times" and, after a short spell at Bournemouth last season under Jason Tindall, "knows their method of work...they are elite people";

  • Jones also said if Howe is appointed before the Brighton match, he would welcome his input;

  • The Magpies have no new injuries. Defender Paul Dummett is the only senior player who is unavailable.