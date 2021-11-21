Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit could be the "shock" that Manchester United need, according to former Old Trafford striker Louis Saha.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the Frenchman said: "Solskjaer did a tremendous job in bringing back the fighting spirit and right attitude.

"The way you judge such a big club is by winning trophies - but the spirit has to be there. With previous managers, I’ve switched the TV off because it's been so frustrating. With Solskjaer, you felt like something was there.

"It’s a strong foundation now for any manager to come. It’s a sad step for Solskjaer, but it could be a good step for the club. There is now only a little percent missing to get the consistent wins.

"This is a difficult moment, but it could be the shock that this club needs."