Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has demanded a reaction from his players following the 5-0 defeat by Liverpool when they face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ranieri, who turned 70 on Wednesday, took charge of his first game as Hornets boss against the Reds but says the display "wasn't the true Watford".

He believes he has seen positive signs after working with his players this week, having only had two days with them before the Liverpool fixture.

“The mood is very good, they work very well during the week," said the Italian. "Of course they aren’t happy, they know we played very badly against Liverpool. I am the first to recognise that, but we have to react and show our best.

“Every time I talk to my players it’s important the feeling between me and them. I will give them all of my experience and all of my support. It’s not important if they make mistakes because everyone makes mistakes, but it’s important how you react. I want to see how they react against Everton.

“This week I worked well with all my players and day-by-day they understand my idea about football better."

The Hornets have failed to win any of their last three matches in the Premier League and sit 16th in the table.

Read more from Ranieri and other Premier League managers in our live page.