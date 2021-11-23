Villarreal v Man Utd: The key stats

This will be Villarreal’s sixth Champions League match against Manchester United, more than they’ve faced any other opponent in the competition. The Yellow Submarine are winless in all five previous meetings (drawn four, lost one).

United are unbeaten in five Champions League games against Villarreal (won one, drawn four) – they have only faced CSKA Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen more often without losing in the Champions League (six games each).

Since losing 2-1 to Manchester United, Villarreal have won each of their past two Champions League games, beating Young Boys twice. They are looking to win three consecutive matches in the competition for the very first time.