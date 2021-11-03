MOTD top 10 debuts - Rose's rocket

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their top 10s again.

This week the subject matter is Premier League debuts, so which player do they think can claim they had the best opening game in the top flight?

Danny Rose thumped home a superb volley just 10 minutes into his Tottenham debut in 2010.

If that is not enough, the goal came in a north London derby against neighbours Arsenal and set Spurs on their way to a first win over their rivals since 1999.

Shearer said: "What a strike. It was one of those where you think 'you're not? No don't be stupid. You can't hit it from there' but it was a bullet wasn't it. It was one in a lifetime, I think."

