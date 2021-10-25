Chelsea 7–0 Norwich: The pick of the stats
- Published
This was the fourth time Chelsea have won a Premier League game by seven or more goals and the first time since December 2012 vs Aston Villa (8-0), with only Manchester United netting seven or more goals in more Premier League games (seven) than Chelsea (six).
Norwich suffered their joint-heaviest defeat in Premier League history, also losing 7-0 to Manchester City in November 2013.
Chelsea have conceded just 16 goals and kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel’s first game on 27 January 2021, both league-best figures in that time (for teams to feature in both seasons).