BBC Sport

Chelsea 7–0 Norwich: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • This was the fourth time Chelsea have won a Premier League game by seven or more goals and the first time since December 2012 vs Aston Villa (8-0), with only Manchester United netting seven or more goals in more Premier League games (seven) than Chelsea (six).

  • Norwich suffered their joint-heaviest defeat in Premier League history, also losing 7-0 to Manchester City in November 2013.

  • Chelsea have conceded just 16 goals and kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel’s first game on 27 January 2021, both league-best figures in that time (for teams to feature in both seasons).