Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard could join Newcastle in the January transfer window, with Carlo Ancelotti prepared to let the 30-year-old Belgium international leave the Bernabeu. (Star), external

The Magpies are also planning to move for Inter Milan's 28-year-old Croatia defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is being pushed for the Newcastle job by caretaker boss Graeme Jones, who was previously the Spaniard's assistant with the national side. (Football Insider), external

