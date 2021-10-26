On team selection and fitness of the squad, Dyche said: "We’ve changed the team in the previous rounds but put them out to win which we have done. We will look to make changes";

He also said that Maxwell Cornet is still getting to true Premier League fitness. Conor Roberts is in the thinking and has been training, while Ben Mee is training again. Charlie Taylor and Matej Vydra have "come through OK". Dale Stephens is training but not available.

He said: "We are well aware of the league programme. Its always nice to do well in these games if you can do. If they make changes or not they are still a good team";

When asked about Burnley's lack of a cup run, Dyche says "that they are facts". He said that although factually it is true the club hasn't had a good cup run it could be suggested that putting those teams out in the cup with selection changes has maybe made the Clarets able to do better in the Premier League;