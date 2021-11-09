'Gerrard may have come to end of Rangers shelf life'

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says he is "pretty sure" Steven Gerrard will take the Aston Villa job if offered it.

Rangers boss Gerrard is high on the list of potential successors to the sacked Dean Smith at Villa Park.

"Eventually Gerrard will come down south and, of course, the talk is he is going to end up at Liverpool," ex-Celtic player Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I don't want to call Aston Villa a stepping stone - they are an enormous club - but he needs to maybe learn his trade at a club like Villa, not at a club who are going to compete at the very top of the table.

"I think it will suit him. Gary McAllister, his assistant, spent time there with Gerard Houllier, so there's a link there.

"In truth, you manage Rangers, you manage Celtic, it has a shelf life and I just wonder if Gerrard has come to the end of his shelf life."

Listen to more discussion on the Villa managerial situation from 30'02 on the full episode of Football Daily on BBC Sounds