Crystal Palace v Newcastle: Confirmed team news
- Published
Patrick Vieira makes one change to the team that drew 2-2 at Arsenal on Monday evening.
Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew, who is joined on the bench by fit-again Wilfried Zaha.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, McArthur, Olise, Gallagher, Edouard, Benteke
Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Kouyate, Ayew, Zaha, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne
Newcastle interim manager Graeme Jones makes two changes to the Magpies side that lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser come in, with Joe Willock and Joelinton dropping to the bench.
Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Krafth, Ritchie, Hayden, S Longstaff, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson
Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Gayle