Potter on injuries, Dunk's England omission & Newcastle
- Published
Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton host Newcastle on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Seagulls boss:
Dan Burn has not been ruled out of the Newcastle match and has an outside chance of featuring this weekend, while Aaron Connolly – who has been left out of the Republic of Ireland squad – picked up a minor heel injury in the Carabao Cup tie against Leicester last week;
Long-term absentees Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are progressing well;
Speaking about Lewis Dunk’s omission from the latest England squad, Potter said “the decision is their call and there’s other factors which we don’t know about and that is fine. We love him here - we wouldn’t change him for anyone. He understands this club and what we are about”;
The Brighton manager sympathises with Newcastle’s poor run of form: “Anyone can find themselves down there if they get in a bad run and confidence dips, they’ve had a lot going on off the pitch as well”;
Potter says the Magpies' interim boss Graeme Jones is a “fantastic friend who’s been very supportive to me” and that he has organised Newcastle’s attacking talent now so that they can play to their strengths.