Man City v Club Bruges: Who makes your City team?

Manchester City take on Club Bruges in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

It's tight at the top of Group A, so can Pep Guardiola afford to rest some of his key players after Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace - and before the Manchester derby on Saturday - or will he put out his best team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your City team to face Club Bruges