Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Brighton have really impressed me so far and even when they were 3-0 down against Manchester City last weekend they kept going and caused City some problems.

Playing against City and Liverpool is different gravy to the teams the Seagulls have beaten this season, though, so I am going for them to get the same result - a defeat.

It is now 14 games unbeaten for Liverpool in all competitions this season, and they have won 11 of them.

I am fortunate enough to know from my own playing days how their players must be feeling at the moment - whoever they play, they must think they will win because everyone is flying.

Roger's prediction: I can't see Brighton keeping Liverpool out. 4-0

