Liverpool v Brighton: Team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita is available but fellow midfielders Fabinho and Thiago remain out.

James Milner will also definitely miss out with a thigh injury sustained against Manchester United.

Brighton will be without defender Dan Burn, who injured his knee in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Leicester.

Yves Bissouma returned as a substitute during that tie after more than a month out with a knee problem.

Who makes your Liverpool team this weekend?

Pick and share your Brighton XI here