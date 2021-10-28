What next for Winks & Dele?

George Cummins, BBC Sport

A few years ago Dele Alli and Harry Winks were the future of Tottenham Hotspur. They both started the Champions League final in 2019 and were regularly getting picked in England squads.

Now they are struggling for game time at Spurs and down the pecking order for Gareth Southgate.

Winks will be thinking about his future - he is struggling to make the bench. A loan move away in January will be a likely option but Tottenham fans like him and they will be disappointed to see an academy graduate leave.

His honest comments after last week's defeat by Vitesse in the Europa Conference League seem to have struck a nerve with the manager.

Nuno Espirito Santo was a bit more positive about the future of Dele Alli when asked why they weren’t picked for the Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday.

"They are our players, we continue to focus on getting the best out of each of our players," he said. “Dele is one of the cases we have to try to improve."