Wolves 2-1 Everton - Lage reaction

Wolves boss Bruno Lage, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was very good, three points and especially what we did in the first half - the way we played and the goals we scored. Very good.

"These kind of things can happen. We prepared for the game very well, we had a long time to prepare. We saw the way we can find the right space and when they played 4-4-2 we found the right spaces.

"I don't care if we score goals in the first half or the second half - I want the team to understand how the opponent is playing.

"Max Kilman is a young lad, he works hard every day and he started the beginning of the season with a good performance.

"Raul Jimenez is a good example of his personality. It is a good example of how good a striker he can be. He helps in the press, he goes after the ball and wins the ball and scores the goal."