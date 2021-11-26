Leicester v Watford: Head-to-head stats

Leicester have lost just one of their last 12 home league games against Watford (W9 D2), a 2-1 defeat in April 2013 in the Championship. The Foxes have won each of their last five games by an aggregate score of 11-1.

Watford have never previously kept a clean sheet in 20 top-flight meetings with Leicester – it’s the most one team has faced another in top-flight history while conceding in every match.