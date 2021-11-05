Leeds v Leicester: Team news

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is once more without the injured trio of Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch.

However, Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo may be available, while Adam Forshaw is close to a return.

Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira is expected to be fit despite missing Thursday's Europa League game with Spartak Moscow with a hamstring issue.

James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Marc Albrighton all remain out.

Who makes your Leeds team this weekend?

Pick and share your Leicester XI here