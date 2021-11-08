Brighton 1-1 Newcastle: The pick of the stats

As well as the only Premier League side still without a victory, Newcastle United are now on their longest ever winless run from the beginning of a league campaign (drawn five, lost six). Each of the last four Premier League sides to endure a similar start to a top-flight season have gone on to be relegated (Norwich in 2004-05, QPR in 2012-13, Watford in 2019-20 & Sheffield United in 2020-21).

After picking up 12 points from the opening five games (won four, drawn one), Brighton are now winless in their last six Premier League matches, earning just five points. It is the Seagulls’ longest league streak without a win since January (nine games).