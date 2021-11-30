Man Utd v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats
Manchester United are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Arsenal – they’ve never gone seven league games without a win against the Gunners before.
Following their 1-0 win at Old Trafford last season, Arsenal are looking to win consecutive away league games against Manchester United for the first time since February 1979.
Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three meetings with Manchester United in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 13 against them. They’ve never kept a clean sheet in four consecutive games against the Red Devils before.