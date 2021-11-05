Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I was wrong about Arsenal last week too. Aaron Ramsdale made some brilliant saves to keep Leicester out, but the Gunners played well and deserved their win.

It seems Mikel Arteta's side have found the consistency they have needed for a long time, while Watford remain hugely up and down under Claudio Ranieri. Good luck to anyone predicting how they will do!

Tav's prediction: We beat Watford last week and they weren't too much of a threat. 2-1

Murray's prediction: Arsenal are looking decent again and have got a bit of momentum. 2-0

