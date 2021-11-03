BBC Sport

Brighton v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

  • Brighton have never lost in eight previous Premier League meetings with Newcastle (won four drawn four), with the Seagulls conceding just one goal in those games.

  • Newcastle have faced Brighton without winning more often than they have any other side in the Premier League (drawn four, lost four).

  • Albion won both league matches against the Magpies 3-0 last season – the previous six games between the sides in the competition had produced just four goals combined (three for Brighton, one for Newcastle).