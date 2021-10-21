Transfer news: United and City battle for Olmo
Manchester United and rivals City are both considering challenging Barcelona in the race for 23-year-old RB Leipzig and Spain striker Dani Olmo. (Christian Falk on Twitter), external
United are on alert after Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, turned down a contract extension offer from the Foxes, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich also interested in the Belgium international. (90 mins), external
Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 27, threatened to push through a transfer request after he heard United were one of 12 clubs that signed up to the proposed European Super League. (The Athletic), external
Meanwhile, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called his players to an emergency meeting on Monday after the 4-2 defeat by Leicester City, with his side responding by coming back from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday. (Times - subscription required), external