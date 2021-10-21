Manchester United and rivals City are both considering challenging Barcelona in the race for 23-year-old RB Leipzig and Spain striker Dani Olmo. (Christian Falk on Twitter), external

United are on alert after Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, turned down a contract extension offer from the Foxes, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich also interested in the Belgium international. (90 mins), external

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 27, threatened to push through a transfer request after he heard United were one of 12 clubs that signed up to the proposed European Super League. (The Athletic), external

Meanwhile, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called his players to an emergency meeting on Monday after the 4-2 defeat by Leicester City, with his side responding by coming back from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday. (Times - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column