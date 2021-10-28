Man City v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

After losing 1-0 at Spurs on the opening weekend, Manchester City are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games (six wins, two draws). The Citizens are also yet to concede a goal at home in the Premier League this term.

Crystal Palace have conceded 2+ goals in each of their last six away Premier League games (15 total). The Eagles have never conceded 2+ goals in seven consecutive away matches in the competition.

This will be Man City boss Pep Guardiola’s 200th Premier League game in charge (currently 146 wins, 25 draws, 28 defeats). Whatever the result, the Spaniard has already won more of his first 200 games in the competition than any other manager to reach the milestone.