Wolves defender Willy Boly, who is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, is available following illness.

Fernando Marcal will miss a second match because of a calf injury.

Everton forward Richarlison is expected to start for the first time since 13 September after scoring on his return from injury last weekend.

Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes will be assessed but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure remain out.

