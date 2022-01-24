There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Manchester United so far - who should Ralf Rangnick buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

Colm: It's simple. The midfield needs attention, Ward-Prowse and Reuben Neves would be a start and maybe Declan Rice. I think United are also missing a trick in not investing in young talent. They should have bought Patterson from Rangers. The younger Bellingham would be a good buy, especially if they have any intention of trying to attract Jude.

Tony Sandford: United need to offload Pogba. He's a distraction now, and needs to vacate, the sooner the better.

Nathan: Accept any bid for Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly, Cavani, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Andreas Pereira. Let Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata's contracts expire. Break the bank for two midfielders, preferably Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham and a centre-back. Make a decision on David de Gea or Dean Henderson and sell the other. Give Axel Tuanzebe, Amad and Hannibal a run in the first team.

Toby Head: Seems obvious to me that the priority in this window has to be a defensive midfielder. It's been an issue for far too long, and with Scott McTominay, Fred, and Nemanja Matic delivering absolutely no consistency, it is vital to solve it this month. Let's go and get a Denis Zakaria or Haidara. Let Jesse Lingard go, it is so clear how good he can be when he gets games.

Guy: The squad is currently missing the link between midfield and attack, no obvious creativity and not enough movement. The squad is full of talent but way too big to allow consistency. Ronaldo is unintentionally disruptive to the team. United need to trim the squad to 22.

Do you want to see some movement before the window closes? Have your say